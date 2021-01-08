Huff Hills opens late after a warm start to the winter

This warm weather so far this winter caused Huff Hills to open just one lift and its beginner area this past weekend where crews could get adequate snow on the ground. Beck hopes to have all lifts open within the next few days as snowmaking continues.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to some changes at the ski area. The staff put up a yurt -- something they had been considering for several years -- to allow for better social distancing while people dine.

Huff is requiring that people wear masks indoors when they aren’t eating. North Dakota’s statewide mask mandate is in effect until Jan. 18.

Outdoors, the ski area is allowing people to ride alone in chairlifts if they choose. Huff has enough staff for the season, though several older members of its Ski Patrol have opted to hold off volunteering amid the pandemic, Beck said.

So far, the skiers and snowboarders who have visited Huff have seemed “excited to do an activity that is naturally socially distant and outdoors,” he said.

“That was really our focus,” Beck said. “We just want to provide that sense of normalcy in the winter, and we want to provide that place to go to play. Everybody needs that right now.”

