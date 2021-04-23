Houle sentenced for Mandan car wash robbery

A Bismarck man was sentenced April 15 to two years in prison for his part in an April 2020 robbery at a Mandan car wash.

Justyce Houle, 23, pleaded guilty to a Hobbs Act robbery. U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor also ordered Houle to spend three years on supervised release.

Houle and two other men -- Vegas Morin and Michael Baker, both of Mandan -- were accused of luring a man to the car wash, beating him, and taking his wallet and $300. They were charged in federal court under the Hobbs Act, which prohibits robbery that affects interstate or foreign commerce even if that commerce is illegal.

Morin pleaded guilty to robbery and firearms charges in January and will be sentenced May 10. Baker on March 3 pleaded guilty to similar charges and is set for sentencing June 1.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0