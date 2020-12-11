Hospitality grants application window opens

North Dakota’s Department of Commerce at 10 a.m. Central time Tuesday began accepting applications for its Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant PLUS program. The window closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 18.

The program is an expansion of the state’s Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant, which covers businesses such as bars, restaurants and entertainment venues. The new grants are intended to assist lodging businesses such as hotels and motels impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The money is to reimburse costs such as payroll, rent and utilities incurred after March 26.

Eligible businesses can apply for up to $40,000. Applicants with more than one facility are eligible for up to $80,000, capped at $40,000 per location. Applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis. More information is at belegendary.link/PHERG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0