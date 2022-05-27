Holles host Breakfast on the Farm

Northern Lights Dairy, Mandan, will host a National Dairy Month event on Saturday, June 11.
The Andrew Holle family, owners of the dairy, invite the public to join them for their bi-annual Breakfast on the Farm, a free event from 7 to 11 a.m. at the dairy, 2165 54th St., Mandan.
Activities include hayrides, face painting, a farmers market, a meet-and-greet with North Dakota’s dairy princess, guided farm tours, vendor booths and displays, equipment displays and a petting zoo. The food includes breakfast, ice cream, milk, yogurt and string cheese.
Northern Lights Dairy is a 800-cow dairy farm that is located 13 miles south of Mandan on N.D. Highway 6.