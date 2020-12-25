Holiday garbage, tree, fireworks information detailed for Mandan

City offices and landfills will be closed in Mandan today and next Friday due to the Christmas Day and New Year's Day holidays.

Regular garbage and recycling pickup in Mandan will be one day late.

Christmas trees will not be picked up by garbage crews in Mandan. From Tuesday through Jan. 15, Mandan residents can dispose of their trees at the grass-clipping disposal site near the dog park at the intersection of Eighth Avenue Southeast and state Highway 1806 South. All decorations should be removed, so the trees can be chipped. After Jan. 15, residents may haul trees to the city landfill.

In Mandan, the use of fireworks excluding sky lanterns and bottle rockets is permitted from 5 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. Residents should put spent fireworks in with their regular garbage, not in recycling bins.

