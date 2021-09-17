Highway Patrol trooper on leave after fatal Morton County shooting

Mayer will remain on paid administrative leave during an investigation by the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation and a review by the Morton County State's Attorney.

The trooper's name was not released at a Sept. 8 press conference held by the Highway Patrol. The agency released the name in a statement issued Sept. 15. Mayer is a patrol veteran of more than 15 years.

Iverson said the trooper's dash camera did not capture the shooting because he had used his car to block the man's vehicle. Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said it wasn't immediately clear whether dash cameras on three deputies' cars recorded the shooting.

None of the officers was wearing a body camera.

The deputies are not on leave, Kirchmeier said. His department will conduct an internal investigation to make sure policies and procedures were followed.

"Our concern is not only for the family of the deceased ... but we want to make sure that both the trooper and the deputies are in good standing and making sure they are recovering and are prepared to continue their jobs," Kirchmeier said.

Iverson on Sept. 8 offered a word of sympathy from the patrol and the sheriff's office to Knutson's family.