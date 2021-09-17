Highway Patrol trooper on leave after fatal Morton County shooting

A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper is on administrative leave pending the investigation of a Sept. 7 shooting that killed a Montana man.
Craig Knutson, 45, of Billings, Montana, was shot once by Trooper Steven Mayer after a chase in Morton County, Maj. Tom Iverson said Sept. 8. Knutson was alone in the vehicle, which Iverson described as a van. He died at the scene.
Morton County deputies responded to a call of a reckless driver on the interstate at about 7:43 p.m. Sept. 7, Iverson said.
Deputies attempted a traffic stop but Knutson continued east at highway speed and then slowed when a deputy east of the chase deflated the front left tire of the van with a spike strip.
Mayer used his vehicle to force Knutson's vehicle to spin and stop on the interstate about 13 miles west of Mandan. The trooper parked in front of the van to prevent it from moving, Iverson said.
Mayer gave Knutson "several loud verbal commands to get his hands up," and told the deputies that Knutson had a gun, the major said. A revolver was found in the vehicle, according to the patrol.
Details about what led up to Mayer firing at Knutson were not immediately released.
It's unclear why Knutson didn't stop, if he was in the vehicle when he was shot, or if the trooper saw the gun in his hand or somewhere in the vehicle.
Mayer will remain on paid administrative leave during an investigation by the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation and a review by the Morton County State's Attorney.
The trooper's name was not released at a Sept. 8 press conference held by the Highway Patrol. The agency released the name in a statement issued Sept. 15. Mayer is a patrol veteran of more than 15 years.
Iverson said the trooper's dash camera did not capture the shooting because he had used his car to block the man's vehicle. Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said it wasn't immediately clear whether dash cameras on three deputies' cars recorded the shooting.
None of the officers was wearing a body camera.
The deputies are not on leave, Kirchmeier said. His department will conduct an internal investigation to make sure policies and procedures were followed.
"Our concern is not only for the family of the deceased ... but we want to make sure that both the trooper and the deputies are in good standing and making sure they are recovering and are prepared to continue their jobs," Kirchmeier said.
Iverson on Sept. 8 offered a word of sympathy from the patrol and the sheriff's office to Knutson's family.
"We value each individual and understand the loss of life is a tragic event," the major said.
Interstate 94 was closed for several hours, Iverson said. The state Department of Transportation routed eastbound traffic around the scene of the shooting.
Iverson said the last fatal shooting involving a trooper was in 2010.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com