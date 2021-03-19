Hettinger man arrested on child sex crime charge

A Hettinger man is charged with a child sex crime for the alleged inappropriate touching of a small boy in the restroom of a Mandan restaurant.

Gregg Jacobson, 58, faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

The mother of the 4-year-old boy told police she saw Jacobson leave the restroom while she was waiting outside the door Sunday afternoon, police say. She heard her son crying shortly after that. The boy told her Jacobson had touched him, police say.

During follow-up investigation and interviews, the boy indicated to authorities how he was touched and where in the restroom he and Jacobson were in, according to a police affidavit. Authorities say Jacobson and the boy do not know one another.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jacobson on Monday and transported him to New Salem, where Morton County authorities took custody.

Jacobson made his initial court appearance Tuesday. No attorney is listed for him in court records. He was in custody in lieu of $500,000 bail.

