Hepatitis A outbreak linked to strawberries includes North Dakota

Federal health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A infections in several states including North Dakota that might be linked to fresh organic strawberries.

The fruit was branded as FreshKampo and HEB and sold by numerous stores including Walmart, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. People who bought the product between March 5 and April 25 are advised to throw it away.

Anyone who bought the strawberries in that time period and has not been vaccinated against hepatitis A should contact their doctor, according to the FDA. Vaccination can prevent a hepatitis A infection if given within 14 days of exposure, the agency said.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection. Symptoms include fatigue, sudden nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain or discomfort, clay-colored bowel movements, loss of appetite, low-grade fever, dark urine, joint pain, jaundice and intense itching, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms may be relatively mild and go away in a few weeks, but sometimes hepatitis A infection results in severe illness that lasts several months, according to the clinic.

Cases have been identified in North Dakota, Minnesota, California and Canada, according to the FDA. One case had been confirmed in North Dakota. The person was hospitalized and has since recovered, the North Dakota Department of Health said. There have been a dozen hospitalizations in the U.S. but no deaths reported.

The FDA, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency are investigating the outbreak, along with state and local partners.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0