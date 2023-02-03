North Dakota's Tourism and Marketing Division plans to spend $3.1 million advertising the state this year with a new campaign called "Hello."

“This new campaign highlights our citizens’ friendly nature while showcasing our must-see activities available across the state," Gov. Doug Burgum said Wednesday. "Increasing awareness of all North Dakota has to offer not only attracts visitors but also elevates our state as a potential new home for workers, businesses and families.”

Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman added, “This campaign plays off of our ‘North Dakota nice’ reputation and offers visitors inspiration and all the tools they need to plan and book their trips to our remarkable state."

Officials on Wednesday also unveiled the 100th anniversary edition of the North Dakota state highway map.

“The map features additional roads, areas of interest and QR codes to help the public take full advantage of all North Dakota has to offer,” Transportation Director Ron Henke said.

The marketing campaign features advertising in various types of mediums, a continued partnership with the Green Bay Packers professional football team, a 2023 Travel Guide, and a 2023 Hunting and Fishing Guide. Officials will distribute 275,000 travel guides and 40,000 outdoors guides.

More information is at hellond.com.