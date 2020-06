Taizalee Glass, of Hebron, is the 2020 recipient of the $1,000 Marilyn Spiker/Sheila Massey Memorial Scholarship. It is sponsored by the Foundation for Agricultural Education and Women Involved in Farm Economics.

The scholarship was open to any woman who would begin her first or second year of agricultural courses in college. Glass is one of two in the nation awarded and plans to pursue a career in Agribusiness.