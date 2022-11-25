Hebron, Glen Ullin awarded North Dakota Department of Commerce Community Development Block Grant funds

The North Dakota Department of Commerce has awarded a total of $2,907,752 of Community Development Block Grant funds for fiscal year 2022 to eight North Dakota communities.

Area award recipients are:

Glen Ullin was awarded $210,000 for the rehabilitation of gate valves, meter pits, and curb stops.

Hebron was awarded $265,955 for the rehabilitation of a water main.

The program provides financial assistance to eligible units of local governments in the form of grants for public facilities, public services, housing rehabilitation, and economic development projects.

For more information, go to www.commerce.nd.gov/community-services.