Hebron and Flasher receive public safety funding

The cities of Hebron and Flasher recently received federal and state funding to promote public safety within their communities.
Hebron received $10,425 to install a new outdoor warning system, according to the Morton County Office of Emergency Management. The 130-decibel rotating mechanical siren on the side of the fire station is designed to alert people outdoors of a tornado warning. It also can be activated for civil defense-related incidents.
You have free articles remaining.
A Federal Emergency Management Agency grant is paying 75% of the cost. There is a 10% state and 15% local share.
Flasher has received $10,818 for an emergency generator to power the city's single sewer lift station during power outages. The station serves all 232 residents.
That money also is through a FEMA grant with 25% cost share.