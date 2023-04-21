Ice jams caused the Heart River to quickly rise at Mandan on April 14.

No damage was immediately reported, though three horses had to be rounded up and moved from a southeast Mandan pasture off state Highway 1806.

The National Weather Service issued a warning for minor flooding of wooded banks and lowlands, with an expected crest of 17.9 inches last Friday afternoon. Flood stage is 17 feet. The Heart empties into the Missouri River.

Morton County Emergency Management was monitoring the situation, and the Mandan Police Department asked residents to stay away from river areas.

Flood warnings are in effect throughout central and eastern North Dakota, mostly for minor, localized river and stream flooding, and closed rural roads. The main flood concern this spring is in the eastern Red River Valley.

Sunshine and warm temperatures this week cut dramatically into the snowpack in the Bismarck-Mandan area. The official snow depth in Bismarck dropped from 8 inches on Tuesday to 6 inches on Wednesday to 1 inch on Thursday, according to weather service data.

Red River

A slow thaw could mean rivers in the east stay high well into the month of May, according to Amanda Lee, hydrologist at the weather service office in Grand Forks.

Coupled with low soil moisture and normal river levels at freeze-up last fall, the slow spring thaw seems to be another factor in a more favorable spring flood outlook for the Red River Valley, Prairie Public's Danielle Webster reported.

Lee said the melt has been slow to reach the river systems due to the amount of room in the soil, but that extra room is running out in many areas -- meaning any excess precipitation will run off immediately. A storm system next week may add more uncertainty to the mix, but temperatures have been lowering as well, and with that comes a slower melt.

"The slower melt in some areas is really working in our favor, so then ... the timing won't overlap where all the water from everywhere gets to the same spot at the same time. So we might see, you know, like here in Grand Forks -- the Red Lake River water may get here before the push from the southern Red, and things like that," Lee said. "The timing might be just right to not see the highest crests that were potentially possible; but with that said, in that southeast North Dakota area, since they're still pretty locked up and frozen, that's going to be the area to watch as it enters the Red."

Crests on the mainstem Red River could still be a couple of weeks away, and with the slower melt and additional precipitation, it could mean rivers will stay high into the month of May.