Hearing set on CAT bus fixed route changes

Bis-Man Transit has scheduled a public hearing on a redesign of the CAT bus fixed routes aimed at increasing ridership.

The hearing is Thursday at 10 a.m., at Bis-Man Transit, 3750 E. Rosser Ave. in Bismarck. People can attend in person or via Zoom.

Members of the public also can submit written comments, identified as “Proposed Route Changes." They can be mailed to: Bis-Man Transit, 3750 E. Rosser Ave., Bismarck, ND 58501; faxed to 701-258-6752; or emailed to info@bismantransit.com. The deadline is 10 a.m. Thursday.

For more information including how to attend the hearing virtually, go to www.bismantransit.com. Questions can be directed to the Bis-Man Transit Administrative Office at 701-258-6817 or info@bismantransit.com.

