Guilty verdict in RJR quadruple homicide tops 2021 crime stories in Bismarck-Mandan

Two high-profile homicides dominated crime news in the Bismarck-Mandan area this year, but there were several other notable cases.

They included bank fraud, sex crimes, drugs hidden in boxes of ramen noodles and a jury trial incident in which a judge used a famous movie line to scold a prosecutor, who was fired before the verdict came in.

The trial of a man accused of shooting and stabbing four people to death in Mandan in 2019 brought national attention to the Morton County Courthouse in August.

The guilty verdict in the case of Chad Isaak, 47, leads the list of crime stories in the region in 2021. A jury deliberated 4 ½ hours over two days before finding the Washburn chiropractor guilty of four counts of murder and three lesser charges. He was charged in April 2019 in the deaths of RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; Bill Cobb, 50; and Lois Cobb, 45. The Cobbs were married.

Their deaths were detailed in a three-week trial through crime scene and autopsy photos, DNA and fiber evidence, and video that prosecutors said showed Isaak planned and carried out the crimes. Three of the victims were shot, and the four suffered more than 100 stab wounds that the prosecution team, led by Assistant Morton County State's Attorney Gabrielle Goter, said were dealt by someone with a medical background. Isaak, a former Navy medic, owned a home that sat on property managed by RJR, but no clear motive for the killings was established.

Defense attorneys called the case one of “confirmation bias,” suggesting that investigators just days after the killings identified Isaak as the killer and focused their efforts only on him. Defense attorney Bruce Quick said authorities overlooked or ignored other potential suspects, including angry tenants, the ex-husband of a woman with whom Robert Fakler had a longtime affair, and members of a motorcycle gang who had been kicked out of an RJR party.

The murder charges carry potential life sentences without the possibility of parole. Isaak's sentencing is Tuesday.

The trial of two people accused of killing a Bismarck man two years ago will instead be a trial of one. Earl Howard, 43, of Belwood, Ontario, in October pleaded guilty to arson, as well as murder, arson and evidence tampering conspiracy charges in the death of Chad Entzel, 42. He was to stand trial as a co-defendant with Nikkisue Entzel, 40, Chad Entzel’s wife. The two were accused of killing Chad Entzel in what authorities said was a love triangle with plans to cash in on a life insurance policy.

Howard entered into a plea agreement that will put him behind bars for 25 years with decades more possible if he violates probation after his release. He’ll be sentenced Jan. 21. Nikkisue Entzel’s trial on charges of murder conspiracy, arson conspiracy, and evidence tampering conspiracy starts Feb. 28.

Other notable crime

Prosecutors after reviewing a state Bureau of Criminal Investigation report cleared a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper who shot and killed a man on Interstate 94 west of Mandan in October. Trooper Steven Mayer “was justified in discharging his firearm in defense of self and others,” said Goter, the Morton County prosecutor. Mayer fired when Craig Knutson, 45, of Billings, Montana, waved a revolver and pointed it at Mayer. The shooting followed a chase at highway speeds.

Three western North Dakota bank employees were indicted in November by a federal grand jury for misapplication of funds and other charges. Authorities say Brady Torgerson, 34, attempted to defraud The Union Bank in Glen Ullin and First Security Bank-West in Beulah by issuing funds to people not entitled to them, failing to register transactions, creating fraudulent loan obligations and covering up the activities. His father, Brent Torgerson, 60, is accused of issuing a $724,000 cashier’s check to his son without proper paperwork. Kelly Huffman allegedly issued a $125,000 check advance to another bank at Brady Torgerson’s request.

Mandan police officer and K9 handler Scott Warzecha pleaded guilty to shooting video of a person under age 18 with a hidden cellphone. He was sentenced to five years in prison. Authorities investigated after responding to a 911 call that Warzecha was threatening to harm himself following the discovery of his actions. The incident was not work-related.

Lance Jacobson, 65, and Jiang Jennings, 57, were sentenced to two years on probation after pleading guilty to facilitating prostitution. The charges were filed after a September 2020 raid at the Hong Kong Spa in Bismarck. Spa owner Craig Grorud pleaded guilty to misdemeanor promoting prostitution and was sentenced to two years on probation.

Clancey Lone Fight, 34, was sentenced to seven years in prison for leading authorities on a January chase that ended in Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Passenger Gabriella Perez-Goodbird, 19, suffered severe frostbite but survived two nights in the park in subzero wind chills after the two separated.

Also of note

Former Mandan City Commissioner and Morton County Commissioner Robert Christensen, 64, and another man were sentenced to probation and ordered to make restitution to a woman whose bank account they used for their own purposes.

Attorneys in September reached a settlement in the sixth day of a civil trial stemming from a fatal 2016 home explosion north of Mandan. An attorney representing the children of Clyde and Elizabeth Howe said details of the settlement are confidential.

Diego Ashton, 29, of Bismarck, in September was sentenced to 43 years in prison for shooting Robert Becker 11 times in October 2020. Ashton told authorities he'd "had enough" of Becker's comments about his mental health issues.

Dawson Rouse, 22, of Bismarck, in December entered into a plea agreement on 21 federal child sex charges. Authorities say he befriended girls on social media, harassed some until they sent him inappropriate images, and allegedly had sex with six of them. He’ll be sentenced in April.

A judge in September ordered a new trial for a man convicted in 2019 of raping a Lyft customer. South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler said Corey Wickham’s constitutional rights were violated when his attorney failed to object to police testimony that later impacted the jury’s decision.

A 22-year-old Bismarck man accused of ramming a Bismarck gun shop and stealing weapons was also charged with shooting electrical equipment that caused an outage for 1,000 Mandan households. Tjaden Smith faces multiple charges in Burleigh and Morton counties.

A judge sentenced 86-year-old Bertha Harper to two years on probation stemming from a June 2020 crash in which pedestrian Amber Rebel was killed.

Frank Gasper, the North Dakota FBI agent who brought Jamaican lottery scammers to justice, retired in April after 25 years with the bureau.

The unusual

Less serious but still of interest are cases that took unexpected turns in 2021.

A tattoo artist was acquitted of causing $18,000 in graffiti damage, and an assistant prosecutor was fired during the trial. Richard Hudson, 33, was accused of spray painting the word CRAN -- his tag or logo -- on a number of Bismarck businesses. Jurors after 10 minutes of deliberation returned a verdict of not guilty, but Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Scott Miller was not in the courtroom to hear it. State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer fired him after he sparred with and was scolded by Judge John Grinsteiner, who at one point borrowed a phrase from the movie “Top Gun” when Miller tried to interrupt him, telling the prosecutor “negative, Ghost Rider, the pattern is full.”

A Bismarck police officer was reprimanded for using harsh language while attempting to arrest a man who longboarded down State Street in August. Officer Mark Muscha received a verbal reprimand, and skateboarder Seth Voegele, 32, was charged with preventing arrest. Three months later, Mandan police used a Taser on Voegele when he allegedly fled and resisted arrest after riding his skateboard in front of traffic.

North Dakota state troopers in September arrested two people after finding 10 pounds of marijuana hidden in a delivery van loaded with three pallets of ramen noodles. Tariq Alexander, 28, and Latifah Rivers, 24, both of Philadelphia, told troopers they were hauling the noodles from Washington to New York and didn’t know the marijuana was there.

A Bismarck man started an apartment fire when he allegedly boiled cooking oil to throw on gang members who were trying to enter his apartment. John Linder, 33, pleaded not guilty to endangering by fire.

The North Dakota Supreme Court granted a jury trial to a Wisconsin Trump supporter accused of an infraction for using public grounds to sell Trump wares. The trial date for Eric Smith is not scheduled in court documents.

