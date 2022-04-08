Grass fire near Fort Lincoln Trolley under investigation

Morton County officials are investigating a grass fire they believe was started by an unattended campfire near the Heart River.

The Mandan Fire Department responded about 1:30 p.m. Monday to a fire south of the Fort Lincoln Trolley Station, according to the Morton County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters held the blaze to an area of about 50 feet by 150 feet. "No structures were damaged."

Officials arrested a suspect, who was taken to a Bismarck hospital for treatment of burns the department said were “possibly related to the fire.” No criminal charges were immediately filed.

The Morton County Commission implemented a burn ban on March 23, effective through Oct. 1, citing “an abundance of dry prairie grasses and other vegetation.” Violations are punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

The ban is in effect when the North Dakota Rangeland Fire Danger Rating is in the high, very high or extreme category, or when a red flag warning has been issued for the county. A prohibition on open fires in county parks is not tied to the fire danger rating. Open burning including campfires is banned in parks until further notice.

Eastern Morton County including Mandan is considered abnormally dry, with the rest of the county in moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

