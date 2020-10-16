Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund offers grants

Competitive grants are now available to K-12 school districts in North Dakota for developing and improving distance or remote learning techniques and technologies.

The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund is supported by money through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package. Nearly $2.5 million is available for K-12 grants.

“This grant opportunity allows school districts to seek reimbursement for investments made to improve education delivery and support services to students and families across North Dakota,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, whose office is collaborating with the state Department of Public Instruction on the grant program.

School districts may receive up to $200,000. The application is available online at https://bit.ly/2FmrJJW. The deadline to apply is Oct. 23.

Nearly $3.5 million in GEER funding is being used for a Higher Education COVID Modified Learning and Workforce Grant. That application period has ended.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0