 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund awards education grants

Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund awards education grants

{{featured_button_text}}

The state has awarded nearly $2.5 million in grants to North Dakota education entities serving K-12 students and families.

The money is through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, which was created through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package.

“These grants will help ensure our students and families continue to have the educational supports they need to navigate the pandemic disruptions,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “These funds provide a financial lift for schools to transform learning, and we look forward to seeing how these proposals grow into future student-driven opportunities.”

More than 35 proposals were reviewed through a competitive grant process. A list of the grant awards can be found at https://bit.ly/2FmrJJW.

North Dakota received just under $6 million in GEER funding from the U.S. Department of Education. The state earlier provided $2.5 million in GEER money to colleges and universities to support modified learning and workforce training enhancements during the pandemic.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News