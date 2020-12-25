Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund awards education grants

The state has awarded nearly $2.5 million in grants to North Dakota education entities serving K-12 students and families.

The money is through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, which was created through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package.

“These grants will help ensure our students and families continue to have the educational supports they need to navigate the pandemic disruptions,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “These funds provide a financial lift for schools to transform learning, and we look forward to seeing how these proposals grow into future student-driven opportunities.”

More than 35 proposals were reviewed through a competitive grant process. A list of the grant awards can be found at https://bit.ly/2FmrJJW.

North Dakota received just under $6 million in GEER funding from the U.S. Department of Education. The state earlier provided $2.5 million in GEER money to colleges and universities to support modified learning and workforce training enhancements during the pandemic.

