Governor names new North Dakota state parks chief

Gov. Doug Burgum has tapped a former Morton County commissioner to be North Dakota's new state parks chief.
Cody Schulz takes over the Cabinet-level job on Oct. 11, succeeding Andrea Travnicek, who had led the state Parks and Recreation Department since April 2020 before Burgum named her as head of the newly formed Water Resources Department in July. Parks and Rec Deputy Director Paul Taylor has served as interim parks director since then.
Schulz from 2012-20 served on the Morton County Commission, which he led as chairman amid the chaotic Dakota Access Pipeline protests from 2016-17.
He has been with the state Department of Emergency Services since 2007, serving as homeland security director since 2018. He also is the Mandan-area District 34 Republican chairman.
“Cody brings demonstrated leadership skills and a strong passion for providing a high quality of life for North Dakota citizens to the role of North Dakota Parks and Recreation director,” Burgum said in a statement Monday. “Throughout his service to state government, he has embodied the concept of ‘working as one’ across state agencies with a whole-of-government approach.
"And as a former county commissioner and park board member, he understands how parks can enhance communities and help attract and retain workforce, drive tourism and improve quality of life," the governor said. "We look forward to his continued leadership in state government, which will serve all North Dakota citizens well.”
Schulz's appointment comes after a year of record visitation at state parks and amid plans to begin addressing a $74 million backlog of deferred maintenance with $7.9 million of federal coronavirus aid. The agency is awaiting budget guidance on what projects can move ahead.
“It’s been an honor to serve our state at DES for over a decade, helping to keep our citizens safe. I have been incredibly fortunate to be a part of great teams over the years, and I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead this great Parks and Recreation team of servant leaders and take our parks system to the next level after a year of record camping numbers,” Schulz said in a statement.
“We are at a time of boundless opportunity here in North Dakota, and Parks and Recreation is positioned to seize that opportunity by continuing to enhance partnerships and collaboration, making smart and lasting infrastructure investments and focusing on what really matters most -- the people who visit our great parks,” he said.
Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, who leads Emergency Services, appointed Preparedness Chief Debbie LaCombe to serve in Schulz's role on an interim basis until a replacement is found.
Schulz's annual salary will be $135,000.
