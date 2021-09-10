Governor names new Mandan-based judge

Gov. Doug Burgum has named a Bismarck attorney to fill a vacant judgeship for the state court district encompassing Burleigh and Morton counties.

South Central District Judicial Referee Lindsey Nieuwsma, of Bismarck, will fill the seat, one of 10 in the South Central Judicial District. Nieuwsma, whose appointment was effective Tuesday, succeeds Judge John Grinsteiner, who retired Aug. 20.

Nieuwsma has been a judicial referee and magistrate in the district since 2018. She has presided over cases involving juvenile delinquency, child welfare, juvenile drug court, traffic, evictions and small claims, among other matters.

Previously she was a staff attorney for the state court administrator's office for the North Dakota Supreme Court and a temporary staff attorney for the Supreme Court's Minority Justice Implementation Committee. She also was in private practice for more than five years.

Nieuwsma was one of three finalists for the job. The judgeship is based in Mandan. District judges' annual salary is $152,175.

