Gospel Fest set for Aug. 7

Gospel Fest scheduled for Sunday

The 11th annual Gospel Fest will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Mandan Eagles Club, 1400 Collins Ave.

The festival will feature area musicians such as Erhardt Country, the Randy Karr Band, The Master’s Plan, Brad Doll, Kristi Kuhlka, Colleen Reinhardt, Christy Lyle Zimmerman, Alice Delzer and Steve Harmon, Royal Country.

For more information, call Steve Harmon at 701-527-4909 or Vern Cermak at 701-426-3340.

Historical Society hosting History Harvest

The Mandan Historical Society is hosting its annual History Harvest from 1-4 p.m. Sunday near the society’s museum on the North Dakota State Railroad Museum grounds in Mandan.

The event includes unveiling the society’s two new mascots for kids and a hands-on butter churning demonstration for participants to make their own butter. Pre-registration is required to participate in the demonstration. Email info@mandanhistory.org to reserve a spot.

Volunteers will be available to interview guests for oral histories, photograph artifacts and scan photographs or artifacts relating to Mandan’s history. The information gathered will be preserved in the society’s archives and made available to members, used on its website or in future museum displays.

For more information on the event or the historical society, go to www.mandanhistory.org or email info@mandanhistory.org.

Veterans Stand Down event set in Bismarck

A Central Dakota Veterans Stand Down event to benefit military veterans and service members in need is set in Bismarck later this month.

Services will range from wellness exams to housing information to employment assistance. Items offered will include meals, hygiene products and clothing.

The event is Thursday, Aug. 25, at the AMVETS Post 9, at 2402 Railroad Ave. in Bismarck. People who need a local ride can call 701-425-6812.

For more information call 701-260-4730 or 701-400-1062.