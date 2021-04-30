Good Times Ranch 4-H Club learns important life saving skills

These were taught by the club's health care moms, Erin Schwinkendorf and Ashley Reiner, assisted by James Reiner. The club was split into three groups. One group was sent with Schwinkendorf who taught adult CPR. Another was sent with Ashley Reiner who taught how to use an AED on children and adults; she also taught how to do CPR on infants. Reiner taught how to do the Heimlich maneuver with balloons as the simulators.