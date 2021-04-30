 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Good Times Ranch 4-H Club learns important life saving skills
0 comments

Good Times Ranch 4-H Club learns important life saving skills

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Good Times Ranch 4-H Club members learned three life saving skills at April's meeting: CPR, the Heimlich Maneuver, and how to use AEDs.

These were taught by the club's health care moms, Erin Schwinkendorf and Ashley Reiner, assisted by James Reiner. The club was split into three groups. One group was sent with Schwinkendorf who taught adult CPR. Another was sent with Ashley Reiner who taught how to use an AED on children and adults; she also taught how to do CPR on infants. Reiner taught how to do the Heimlich maneuver with balloons as the simulators.

The Good Times Ranch 4-H Club will be cleaning the ditches on either side of Highway 1806 on May 12 and members look forward to the Morton County Fair in New Salem set for Aug. 4-6.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News