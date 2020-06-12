Good Neighbor Program recognized

Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The Mandan Good Neighbor Project at Custer Health has been named the Public Health Team of the Year at the North Dakota Public Health Association's 76th annual meeting held June 3.

The Mandan Good Neighbor Project is located at Custer Health in Mandan. The organization established the first syringe service program in North Dakota and have created a safe and effective public health intervention for persons who inject drugs. The program has served more than 240 people.