Glen Ullin murder case moves toward trial

A judge on Friday ruled there is enough evidence to move the murder case of a 19-year-old Glen Ullin man to trial.

Tyler Raines, 19, is charged with murder in the July 29 death of Mathew Ward, 26. Both men are from Glen Ullin. Raines during the arraignment portion of Friday's hearing pleaded not guilty to murder, reckless endangerment and a misdemeanor for firing a weapon in city limits. The murder charge carries a possible life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Sgt. David Bjorndahl testified in the hearing before South Central District Judge David Reich that Raines had recently moved in to a house with Ward and a woman who is Raines' ex-girlfriend. Raines and two juveniles, one male and one female, were in a motel parking lot when Ward approached and said “I’m going to kill you, Tyler,” Bjorndahl said. Ward elbowed the young man as he attempted to get to Raines. Both juveniles told law enforcement that Raines fired twice. The second shot struck Ward in the chest. He died as emergency responders were transporting him to a hospital.

A money dispute was fueled by friction between the two men, Bjorndahl said. Raines told Bjorndahl he carried the .22-caliber revolver for protection, and mentioned in an interview on the night of the incident that “he thought Ward might hurt him,” the sergeant said. Raines told the sergeant he shot Ward “during what he described as an argument between the two,” Bjorndahl said.

One of the juveniles said Raines fired a shot into the ground, the other told authorities the shot went into the air. The girl told authorities Raines “was acting erratic” after the shooting, and in her statement said Raines brought up claims of self-defense “so he didn’t have to go to jail,” Bjorndahl said.

There was no indication Ward physically assaulted Raines, and Ward was not armed, Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter said. Raines refused to put the gun down after Ward was shot, and told people to stay away from Ward, actions Goter said showed Raines acted recklessly and with the intent of harming Ward.

Defense attorney Thomas Glass conceded there was enough evidence to move the case forward but added “there certainly are a lot of questions of fact for a jury to decide.”

A trial is tentatively set to start Nov. 15 and last four days. Both attorneys indicated it may have to be rescheduled for a full week to allow time for jury selection and testimony.