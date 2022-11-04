Glen Ullin gets federal money for electric school bus

The Glen Ullin school district in western North Dakota is getting $395,000 in federal funding to buy an electric-powered school bus.

The money is through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. Two eastern North Dakota school districts also are getting money -- Mapleton is getting $395,000 for one bus and Enderlin nearly $1.6 million for four buses.

“These zero-emission electric buses will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and eliminate exposure to harmful pollutants such as soot, fine particulates and nitrogen oxides," EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker said in a statement.

EPA is doling out $913 million nationwide for 2,463 buses, most of which will be electric.