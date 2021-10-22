Gasoline prices up in North Dakota despite summer's end

Gasoline prices keep climbing nationwide, hitting $3.16 per gallon in Bismarck on Monday.

Demand for the fuel typically drops this time of year after the summer driving season, but “we’re seeing the opposite,” said Gene LaDoucer, spokesman for AAA in North Dakota.

“We would anticipate that gasoline prices at some point will start to trend lower again, but it will depend greatly on the price of oil,” he said.

Gasoline prices tend to follow oil prices. A year ago when oil prices were significantly lower, drivers spent about $17 less each time they filled up their vehicles, LaDoucer said.

He does not anticipate North Dakota will break any price records this year. A gallon of gasoline peaked at $4.23 statewide in May 2013.

Oil prices at that time were through the roof. They sit at a seven-year high today at $82 per barrel, but that’s far from the record.

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, has trended upward all year as the oil industry recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. Travel halted globally in spring 2020, sending demand for fuels plummeting for several months until it began a slow turnaround.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms is keeping an eye on OPEC and Russia to see if they “open the taps,” as he anticipates they might in response to U.S. producers’ plans to drill more next year. He said last week he expects an uptick in oil production in those countries would lead to a softening of prices into 2022.

Oil producers are “cautiously optimistic” about the near-term future, Helms said. He added that it could be years before North Dakota exceeds its pre-pandemic oil production level of 1.5 million barrels per day. The state's oil output has hovered around 1.1 million barrels per day throughout 2021.

Travel, meanwhile, has rebounded this year, though the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus dampened it somewhat in recent months, LaDoucer said.

“We would anticipate the year-end holiday travel period would still be extremely busy, and we’ll likely approach pre-pandemic levels again,” he said.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

