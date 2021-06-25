Gas tax refund deadline is Wednesday

Wednesday is the deadline for qualified consumers to apply for a refund of state gas taxes paid in 2020.

Fuel purchased to power farm, ranch and industrial equipment used off-road may be eligible for a refund, according to Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger.

“State taxes collected on motor fuels are intended to go toward highway maintenance. However, the taxes paid by industrial consumers, farmers and ranchers is refundable because construction equipment, tractors, and combines generally don't run on public highways,” Rauschenberger said.

Farmers and ranchers may receive a refund of 23 cents per gallon, and industrial consumers 22.5 cents per gallon. The state gas tax in North Dakota is 23 cents per gallon.

Last year, the state issued $121,488 in refunds. Money not claimed stays in the Highway Distribution Fund.

For more information, go to www.nd.gov/tax/motorfuel/forms/refunds or call the Motor Fuels Taxes Section at 701-328-3126.

