Game warden exam set

The next district game warden exam is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, May 27, at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department headquarters in Bismarck.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a bachelor’s degree, or an associate degree with either two years of law enforcement or wildlife experience. They must have a valid driver’s license and a current North Dakota peace officer license, or be eligible to be licensed. Candidates must successfully complete a comprehensive background check and must not have a record of any felony convictions.