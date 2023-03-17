North Dakota lawmakers are weighing what to do about electronic pull tab machines, gambling devices that have popped up in places critics say they don't belong, such as convenience stores.

The state's top gambling regulator awaits legislative clarification on the machines, which number 4,400 devices in more than 800 sites statewide.

"Where does the state of North Dakota want gaming?" Director of Gaming Deb McDaniel said. "Where do you want gaming to be conducted? If you want it in grocery stores, gas stations, hair salons, fine. But let us know so that our office can regulate it correctly."

Location of the machines is "a local governing decision," according to North Dakota Gaming Alliance lobbyist Scott Meske.

"If (gambling sites) are properly licensed and they're in good standing, that is the local governing body's decision -- that it's appropriate for this location, it's not appropriate for this location," Meske said. "The types of places, I think, honestly, once you start defining that, that's a slippery slope. I mean, where do you stop and start that?"

What is a bar?

The 2017 Legislature approved the glitzy devices, which appeared in 2018. They quickly became a common sight in bars. Gov. Doug Burgum has called them “functionally slot machines."

Charitable organizations benefit from off-reservation gambling in North Dakota. The machines generated nearly $1.6 billion in proceeds in fiscal 2022, paying out about $1.4 billion in prizes and netting about $200 million for charitable uses.

Recently a loose interpretation of an "alcoholic beverage establishment" has led to the machines appearing in a handful of places such as gas stations and convenience stores in Bismarck, Grassy Butte and New Salem. City and county commissions authorize all gambling, including the machines and where they go.

The state Gaming Commission last year moved to alter the definition of a bar in rules to clarify that it does not include off-sale liquor stores, gas stations, grocery stores or convenience stores, but allows bars in hotels, bowling alleys and restaurants. The rule change was "for the future in case nothing happens during this legislative session," McDaniel said.

The rule change took effect Jan. 1. Come June 30, when site authorizations expire, establishments will have to follow the rules' definition or whatever the Legislature might pass, according to McDaniel.

Oversight

Whatever the Legislature does will affect how regulators proceed as to the machines.

For instance, McDaniel has three open full-time positions she could fill with investigators, who go from site to site to verify the machines aren't being compromised, are in safe and secure locations, and have correct postings.

She has only two investigators to cover more than 1,050 gambling sites statewide -- "not enough," she said.

McDaniel also could dedicate the three openings for audit purposes. Her office has eight auditors, who ensure correct reporting of gambling activity.

Meske acknowledged that North Dakota's gambling industry "has grown since 2017, and it's really not fair to think that we can do proper oversight and regulation with the same resources that we did in 2017, and we understand that."

Opens it up?

Two bills would address where the machines could be located. One would define a bar. The other would require locations with the machines to have an on-sale liquor license approved by the local government. House Bill 1484, by Rep. Nathan Toman, R-Mandan, is the latter.

The bill also would give sole discretion for approving machine sites to city and county boards, and would remove the attorney general's authority for "final approval," instead mandating the AG to issue a license that a local government approves.

Toman said his bill is "probably more of a restriction because before it was kind of wide open, before the Gaming Division wrote the rules (defining a bar) ... and so I just wanted to take that out of the definitions and rules and say let's not define a bar, let's say what is an appropriate establishment for these to be located in."

McDaniel said Toman's bill "opens this up to anybody who sells alcohol can have gaming conducted in their site," a "huge" expansion in her view. Her office would ask the Legislature for "more people to regulate this," should Toman's bill pass, she said.

Toman disagrees that his bill would be an expansion, saying it instead would align with "what people think a bar is, because that's who has those on-sale licenses."

The Gaming Alliance supports Toman's bill, citing its process, definitions, "the way things are laid out," Meske said. He disagrees with the view that the bill would expand the availability of the machines.

"It's the local governing body that's going to make that determination if (locations) are properly licensed," he said.

The House passed the bill in a 66-27 vote, sending it to the Senate.

'Saturation point?'

Sen. Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden, said his Senate Bill 2304, which mirrors the rules' definition of a bar, "is really an attempt to get a handle on the proliferation of these electronic slot machines throughout the state."

He called their appearance in convenience stores "troubling," and cited concerns for gambling addiction, regulation and impacts on Native American tribes, whose casinos are a major part of their economies.

"I think just in the long run, we've reached the saturation point, and I think we need to sit back now and just kind of reexamine where we're at and how we're doing things," Klein said.

The Senate passed Klein's bill in a 35-12 vote, sending it to the House.

McDaniel said having the definition of a bar in state law rather than just in regulations would make it more secure. She likes the spirit of Klein's bill in that "it helps us interpret where gaming can be conducted and so does the other bill; however, the other bill shows that they want it in additional places."

Klein's bill also raises questions about restaurants, such as ones with a bar and ones with a bar and attached to a gas station.

"It's all in the interpretation," McDaniel said.

Klein's bill specifically excludes off-sale liquor stores, gas stations, grocery stores or convenience stores from the definition of a bar, but "I don't know if any of those items are actually defined in statute," McDaniel said.

"What one person calls a liquor store, somebody else could call it something else," she said.

Meske said communities' gambling sites differ, "So I don't think there's a blanket answer, and I know people want a simple blanket answer. It's not that simple."

He said, "I think what we'd like to see is a process that's clear and regulations that are clear and understandable and go from there."

The next hearings have not been scheduled for the two bills.