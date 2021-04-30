Funding increased for North Dakota fire districts; some players still want new funding method

Right now, money in excess of funding set by the Legislature goes into the state's general fund, which received more than $13.3 million of excess funding from 2011-18. In the 2019-21 budget cycle, excess money totals nearly $2 million over the funding set by the 2019 Legislature.

Sen. Dave Oehlke, R-Devils Lake, said the new two-year funding amount represents "what is anticipated to come in in the next year plus the actual almost $2 million that was turned back ... into the general fund."

Republican Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread advocated for a continuing appropriation, citing fairness and the statewide drought making critical wildfire conditions this year.

"They got the money that they collected last biennium for them going forward, and we'll continue to fight on the continuing appropriation going forward," Godfread said.

North Dakota Firefighters Association Training Director Rob Knuth sees progress made this year, but still work to do.

"We're very thankful to the Legislature for giving us 100% and returning the $1.9 million that we did not receive last biennium," he said. "We are disappointed, though, that there's not a continuing appropriation. We understand the reasoning behind them not doing it."

Gov. Doug Burgum has three legislative days to act on the bill upon receipt.

