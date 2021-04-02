Friends of the Rail Bridge to go forward with preservation efforts after meeting deadline

The partnership is structured in such a way that a public organization can assist with one aspect of preservation, such as nominating the rail bridge for the National Register of Historic Places, instead of taking on the entire project.

Friends of the Rail Bridge initially had until March 1 to find partners but requested an extension until March 15. The organization has declined to name other public agencies it has contacted to form a partnership, but at least three government boards or agencies that were asked have decided not to join or to wait before making a decision.

The Bismarck City Commission denied a request from the city's Historic Preservation Commission to join the partnership Feb. 23, citing concerns about becoming financially responsible for the bridge. The state Department of Transportation declined in part because of funding concerns and a lack of information about the project.

The Bismarck Park Board did not immediately take action on a request to join the partnership because two board members were absent.

The preservation group will continue to look for partners to join its cause, Friends of the Rail Bridge member Margie Zalk Enerson said.