Free training set in Mandan for produce growers

North Dakota's Agriculture Department has scheduled free training for produce growers across the state, including a session in Mandan.

The full-day session from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Baymont Inn & Suites on Old Red Trail is March 4. People must register by Feb. 25 at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/psr. At least five people must register for the training to be held.

One of the topics will be the Food Safety Modernization Act.

“Attending a session will satisfy the FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirement that requires at least one supervisor or responsible party on a farm to complete food safety training recognized as adequate by the Food and Drug Administration,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

For more information, contact Local Foods Specialist Jamie Good at 701-328-2659 or jgood@nd.gov.

