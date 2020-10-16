Free producer grower sessions set

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture has scheduled free training sessions for produce growers across the state.

Topics will range from food safety to worker health to soil amendments. Two of the sessions are in the region:

Saturday, Nov. 14, Fluffy Fields Vineyard & Winery, 2708 21st St. E., Dickinson

Thursday, March 4, 2021, Baymont Inn & Suites, 2611 Old Red Trail, Mandan

“Attending a session will satisfy the FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirement that requires at least one supervisor or responsible party on a farm to complete food safety training recognized as adequate by the Food and Drug Administration,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. FSMA is the Food Safety Modernization Act.

The sessions are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. There will be a one-hour break for lunch.

There also is a two-day virtual option being offered Dec. 8-9 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST each day. There is a $20 cost for the virtual option, as it is being offered in conjunction with partners from other states and will require mailing materials.

For more information, contact Jamie Good, local foods specialist, at 701-328-2659 or jgood@nd.gov. To register for either an in-person or virtual session, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/psr.

