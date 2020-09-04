 Skip to main content
Free Alzheimer's webinar presentation open to public

The Alzheimer's Association will offer a free virtual presentation titled "Living with Alzheimer's: For Cargivers -- Middle Stage," from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 16. The presentation is free and open to all, registration is required. 

Supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division, the webinar will detail the middle stages of Alzheimer's and how damage to the brain can make it difficult to express thoughts and perform certain duties. 

To register, call 1-800-272-3900. 

