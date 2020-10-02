Fourth stabbing, gang suspect arrested

The fourth suspect in a July 3 stabbing incident in Mandan was arrested and posted bail on Sept. 21.

Nash Wollan, 48, of Williston turned himself on the morning of Sept. 21 at the Morton County Law Enforcement Center and was arrested by the Morton County Sheriff’s Office. He was released about 1:45 p.m. after posting $50,000 cash bail.

Defense attorney Jackson Lofgren declined comment when contacted by the Tribune.

Wollan and Girard Glaser, 49, Nicholas Kinsella-Greff, 28, and Edward Nuckols, 32, face murder conspiracy and criminal street gang charges. The other three men are in custody pending $100,000 bail.

Authorities on Sept. 11 issued arrest warrants for the men in connection with a stabbing during a July 3 street dance outside the Silver Dollar Bar in Mandan. Authorities allege the four are members or aspiring members of the Sons of Silence motorcycle club and attacked a member of the rival Hell's Angels. A man not associated with either motorcycle club suffered multiple stab wounds and a collapsed lung in the incident, according to court documents.

The U.S. Department of Justice labels the Sons of Silence and the Hell's Angels as "outlaw motorcycle gangs." North Dakota has historically been territory claimed by the Sons of Silence, police say. Another motorcycle club in recent years joined the Hell’s Angels, which Sons of Silence members may have seen as a challenge, authorities say.

