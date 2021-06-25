Fourth of July festivities return to normal, sans private fireworks

Fourth of July festivities in the Bismarck-Mandan area are facing a disruption for a second consecutive year, though this summer it's drought and not the coronavirus pandemic.

Burleigh, Morton and Emmons counties and the city of Mandan all have banned private fireworks. Most other western North Dakota counties also have some form of a burn ban in place due to the dry conditions.

But traditional Fourth of July holiday events are still set in Bismarck-Mandan -- some of them returning to normal after pandemic disruptions last summer.

Mandan events

Mandan's traditional Fourth of July festivities have attracted thousands of people to the city for decades.

The Mandan Rodeo Days celebration is Friday through Sunday. Events include three professional rodeo performances.

The Art in the Park festival and annual Independence Day Parade were canceled in 2020, though they were replaced by a downsized "Mandan Market" in Dykshoorn Park and a privately organized Independence Day Cruise through town. The events will return to normal this year, according to the Mandan Progress Organization.