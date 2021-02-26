 Skip to main content
Fourth of July festivities in Mandan returning to normal this summer

Nick Renner, right, and his son, Nick, drive in his classic T-bucket car while participating in the Independence Day Cruise parade down Main Street in Mandan last Fourth of July. The annual Independence Day Parade was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a much smaller caravan of an estimated 100 vehicles filled in the gap for a few spectators gathered on the sidewalks.

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

Mandan's traditional Fourth of July festivities that attract thousands of people to the city will return to normal this summer, after being modified last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Art in the Park festival and annual Independence Day Parade were canceled in 2020, though they were replaced by a downsized "Mandan Market" in Dykshoorn Park and a privately organized Independence Day Cruise through town. Those events will return to normal this year, according to the Mandan Progress Organization.

“We’re excited to get back to business as usual,” MPO Board President Layn Mudder said. “Committees have been busy prepping for the summer event season and I’m happy to announce that registration for the parade is now live.”

Mandan has hosted the Art in the Park Festival on July 3-4 for more than 40 years, and both the Fourth of July Parade and Mandan Rodeo Days for 140 years. This year's parade theme is “Saluting Those Who Serve” -- and not just in support of the military.

“Our 2021 theme is carried over from last year’s canceled event,” Parade Chairman Dennis Friesz said. “Prior to the pandemic, the theme was in support of our armed services. Now, the definition of those who serve includes first responders, health care workers, frontline workers and more.”

Last year's Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo went on as planned, with coronavirus protocols in place. This summer's event is set for July 2-4.

Information and registration for the parade is available at www.MandanParade.com. Rodeo details are at www.MandanRodeo.com. Art in the Park information is at www.ArtInTheParkND.com.

