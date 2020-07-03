Fourth of July 5K Road Race goes virtual

The Fourth of July 5K Road Race during Mandan Rodeo Days is going virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

People can run the race anywhere and email their times on July 4 to MandanRoadRaces@gmail.com. Race medals will be awarded and mailed to the first 550 registered participants. The goal of organizers is to get participants in all 50 states.

Registration is $15, with proceeds going to the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation. For more information, go to www.mandanroadraces.com.

