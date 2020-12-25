Fort Yates woman sentenced to 10 years in fatal Morton County crash

Family members of a Texas man killed in a spring crash in Morton County say the 10-year sentence given to the driver of the other vehicle is not enough to fill the void left by his death.
Terri Yellow Hammer, 28, of Fort Yates, was sentenced Dec. 18 to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide and three other charges. She was charged in May after police said she lost control of the SUV she was driving south of Mandan on state Highway 1806, crossed the center line and collided with a pickup driven by Conan Magilke, 51, of Lampasas, Texas. Magilke died at the scene.
“We’re getting the raw end of the deal,” Conan Magilke’s son Stetson Magilke told South Central District Judge James Hill. “I don’t want the woman’s life, but I do want it to be fair.”
Conan Magilke’s death will “send ripples through generations of my family,” Stetson Magilke said.
His statement echoed those made by Angela Magilke, Conan Magilke’s wife, who was a passenger in the pickup.
“It’s almost as if I’m being sentenced with a life sentence, and she’s getting away with everything,” Angela Magilke said.
Yellow Hammer spoke briefly, apologizing to the family and saying there were no words to express how bad she felt about the crash.
North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers said Yellow Hammer showed signs of meth use after the crash and admitted she had used meth the night before, according to an affidavit.
Yellow Hammer pleaded guilty under the terms of an agreement reached between Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter and defense attorney James Loraas. The terms included a 20-year prison sentence with 10 years suspended. Yellow Hammer will be on supervised probation after her release. She must participate in the 24/7 substance abuse program for two of those years.
The agreement punishes Yellow Hammer and also protects the public, Goter said.
“I want time hanging over her head when she’s released,” the prosecutor told the judge.
Yellow Hammer’s conduct “cannot be defended,” Hill said, adding that no punishment could ever be appropriate because of the loss of life and the suffering of the family. The agreement reached by the attorneys was “rational and reasonable,” the judge said.
Hill also ordered restitution for medical bills incurred by Angela Magilke, who was injured in the crash.
