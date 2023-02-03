A Fort Yates man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and driving under suspension after the vehicle he was driving rear-ended a Mandan police unit.

Latrell Black, 28, was also cited for distracted driving, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Black was westbound on Main Street at about 9 p.m. Saturday when his Honda CRV struck the back end of a marked 2019 Ford Explorer driven by Mandan Police Officer Halima Khalifa, 26. Khalifa was stopped at a red light when the crash occurred. She was transported to a Bismarck hospital where she was treated and released, the Patrol said.

Black allegedly told investigators he was on his phone and had his head down when he struck the Explorer, the Patrol said.