Fort Rice Campground moving to 30-day camping stays

The Morton County Park Board has decided to transition the Fort Rice Campground from the current 10 consecutive day stay allowance to 30 consecutive days for campers.

The four pull-through sites will be designated for 30-day camping starting March 16. Campers can use the 30-day plan twice in a season, but they must leave the campground for 30 days before the second stay.

The 30-day camping period will carry a nonrefundable $325 fee per camper, paid in advance of each stay. The sites can be reserved.

Each site allows two campers, but no more than two vehicles and one boat can be parked at each site.

