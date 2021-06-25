Fort Lincoln Trolley shutters for season, eyes 2022 for resuming rides

He said selling the operation has not come up, but "we're open to anything," though he expects the trolley "will definitely be running next year" unless high water or other issues prevent it.

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park Manager Erik Dietrich said the trolley "always has been a great aspect of the park," popular with park visitors and local residents.

He said the park is looking ahead to 2022, including "trying to look at possible partnerships." He declined to expound on details or on whether the park might one day take over the trolley.

Repairs to the trolley line are among $8 million to $9 million of deferred maintenance at the park. Dietrich said continuous slumping of hills, some tie replacements and other track needs are issues affecting the line.

"The trolley, the cars, the business itself is owned by the Beck family," he said. "The tracks, the land that the track is on is state park property, so then there's an agreement between the trolley and us for them to operate."