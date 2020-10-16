 Skip to main content
Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park prepares for winter

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park campground

A bluff view overlooking the Missouri River and the campground at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park south of Mandan in March 2020.

 Mike McCleary

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park is preparing for winter.

The park south of Mandan on Tuesday turned off the water in its campground, affecting hookups, comfort stations and the RV dump.

Power in the campground will remain on. Some vault toilets will be open for the winter months.

A limited number of campsites will be available for use in the winter months.

The park's water won't be turned on until spring or early summer.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

