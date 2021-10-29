Former penitentiary inmate sentenced for assaulting prison guard

A former North Dakota State Penitentiary inmate accused of choking a prison guard and trying to break his fingers was sentenced Monday to four years in prison.

A jury in June found Duane Landrus, 43, guilty of felony aggravated assault. He was accused in March 2019 of choking a guard to the point where the guard could not breathe, then twisting his fingers in an attempt to break them, according to a police affidavit.

South Central District Judge David Reich suspended all but four years of a 15-year prison sentence. Landrus must also complete any treatment recommended after a psychological evaluation and spend two years on probation after he’s released, court records show.

Landrus in 2010 pleaded guilty to assaulting a peace officer in Morton County and was sentenced to five years in prison. At the time of the 2019 incident he was in custody for a 2018 conviction of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. He was sent back to prison after the guilty verdict in June.

