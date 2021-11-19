Former penitentiary guard to stand trial, accused of sneaking items to inmate

A former guard accused of sneaking drugs and electronics to an inmate in exchange for money while working at the North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck will go to trial in March.

Matthew Taylor, of Mandan, on Monday waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to two felonies, court documents show. The more serious charge carries a possible 20-year prison sentence. South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr scheduled a March 8 trial.

The charges stem from a North Dakota Highway Patrol investigation that started in November 2020. Taylor worked as a correctional officer at the penitentiary from March to November of that year, according to the patrol’s affidavit. He was fired after the investigation, according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Investigators say Taylor received payments from a woman to deliver a cellphone, two computer memory cards and a cigarette package to an inmate. Taylor allegedly told investigators he assumed the cigarette package contained an illegal substance but never looked into it. The inmate tested positive for meth after the package was delivered, the patrol said. Taylor allegedly received payments totaling $900, according to an affidavit.

Defense attorney Thomas Glass did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The inmate, Joshua Gomez, is charged with felonies for possession of an electronic device and possession of a controlled substance by an inmate. His preliminary hearing is Nov. 22. Gomez is incarcerated at the James River Correctional Center, according to the corrections department website. He pleaded guilty to a felony sex offense in 2006, spent nine years in prison, and was sent back to prison in 2018 because of a probation violation, court records show.

