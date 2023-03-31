A snowy March hasn't changed the spring flooding outlook much for western and central North Dakota, with no major flooding expected due primarily to thirsty soil resulting from prolonged drought.

It could be a different story in eastern North Dakota, where moderate to major flooding is forecast in the Red River Valley.

The snowmelt timing and thaw cycle, along with any future snow or rain, will be determining factors for potential flooding around the state in coming weeks. One thing in the state's favor is that the soil in much of North Dakota is the driest it's been in 40 or 50 years, according to Allen Schlag, hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

“Soils are very dry and warm, which suggests they are available and can provide significant storage for rainfall and meltwater,” he said.

Locally, "I think the threat for the Missouri River here in Bismarck is below normal," he said.

State officials have begun preparing for potential responses to flooding around North Dakota, as they typically do this time of year.

“Our state team is always most effective when using a whole-of-government approach toward disaster response," Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement. "While flooding is not imminent, things like ice jams and additional precipitation could call for a quick response. We want to make sure our local communities, state agencies and federal partners have the tools they need now so everyone is better prepared."

Missouri Basin outlook

The latest flood outlook from the weather service, released March 23, says snowpack is near normal across most of the Missouri and Yellowstone basins in Montana, and runoff is expected to be below normal due to dry ground.

"Accordingly, flood risks along the Missouri and Yellowstone rivers above Lake Sakakawea should be considered near normal. This would include the risk of high water due to ice jams," the report said.

Even if there is high runoff above Garrison Dam, Lake Sakakawea has above-normal storage available. Below the dam, runoff is not expected to be enough to create flood problems.

Schlag said it could be problematic if tributaries begin filling with runoff and try to discharge ice into a still-frozen Missouri downstream from Washburn.

"We don't see that in the forecast right now but we do need another week, maybe a little bit more, of temperatures in that 30 degree range to clear up that current ice cover on the Missouri River and get it to the point where it will accept those ice floes out of the tributaries," he said.

The flood risk in the Knife River and Spring Creek basins is now considered slightly above normal, but the risk along Beaver and Apple creeks is still below normal "due to the warm and dry soils," officials said.

The Little Missouri River is starting to show signs of runoff arriving in North Dakota from the upper parts of its watershed, but the runoff has been minimal, according to Schlag.

The outlook said that in general in western North Dakota, "The dry and warm soils are still expected to substantially reduce runoff from melting snow under all but the most extreme of melt conditions, especially a rain-on-snow scenario. The region remains in a persistent pattern of below-normal temperatures, and all weather forecast models suggest this will continue into April."

Data released by the weather service office in Bismarck on March 23 showed that high temperatures in Bismarck in March have been well below normal just about every day -- including more than 20 degrees colder than average seven times.

"As we enter April, here in the Bismarck area the average daily high temperature is 50 degrees. I don't think at this point we want to see 50 degrees because that's really going to create a fast melt and get this snowpack moving," Schlag said. "So truth be told, 'below normal' still includes temperatures that are above freezing and will cause snowmelt."

The ample moisture continues to cut into drought. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released March 23, shows 43% of the state in moderate drought, down from 67% at the end of February. A patch of severe drought in the northwest shrunk over the week and now claims just one-tenth of a percent of the state.

"Due to recent snowfall and lessening precipitation deficits, portions of northwest North Dakota saw reductions in moderate and severe long-term drought coverage," National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Curtis Riganti wrote in this week's report.

The rest of the state, including Burleigh and Morton counties, is considered abnormally dry, the weakest drought category.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Drought Mitigation Center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Other outlooks

The flood risk is considered below normal in the James River Basin, though the risk rises in the region south of Interstate 94, which has some of the wettest snowpack in the state.

"There is the potential there for high water. However, that is also the location in the state where we have the warmest soil temperatures," Schlag said.

Flood risks in the Souris River Basin are near normal from the Canada border through Minot to Velva, and near normal to above normal from Velva downstream as the river flows back north.

The risk for significant flooding in the Red River Valley has increased.

"There is greater than 50% chance for moderate to major flooding along the mainstem Red River and southeastern North Dakota tributaries, with minor to isolated moderate flooding for some Minnesota tributaries," the weather service said.

Both Fargo and Grand Forks have built up protections against flooding in recent years.

Flood prep

Representatives from multiple state agencies including the Governor’s Office, Emergency Services, Water Resources and the National Guard on March 23 began planning for potential flooding.

The goal of the meeting at Fraine Barracks in Bismarck was to facilitate a unified approach. Other participating agencies included the Transportation Department, Highway Patrol, Health and Human Services, Department of Environmental Quality, Agriculture Department, Civil Air Patrol, Parks and Recreation, and the National Weather Service.

“The purpose of our meeting today was to touch base with one another, introduce new members to our state team and make sure we all know our respective responsibilities during a flood response,” said Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general of the Guard and director of Emergency Services. “Mostly, we’re ensuring that if our state agencies are needed in our local communities, we are ready and prepared to assist.”

More information is at ndresponse.gov. North Dakota State University Extension also has information, at bit.ly/3FPlzOm.

“Flooding is expected in some rural areas,” Extension Agricultural Engineer Ken Hellevang said. “Now is the time to prepare before water accumulates on the farmstead. Observe where water flows and ponds during the snowmelt and consider what needs to be done to reduce future problems.”

Extension offers tips at bit.ly/3TDMfYp.

Load limits

The city of Bismarck plans to impose load limits on streets and alleys on Monday. Contractors and truckers are asked to move heavy loads before then.

Load limits are common statewide in the spring. They're aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by the spring thaw, and typically are implemented until roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.

A spring load restriction map will be posted on the city website at https://www.bismarcknd.gov/ before the load limits go into effect.

Information on state load limits is at www.dot.nd.gov/loadlimitinfo.asp.