Flasher man faces more fraud charges

A Flasher man accused last year of defrauding creditors is facing similar accusations in a new felony case.

Corey Fleck is accused of selling to another man a $37,000 farm implement knowing there was a lien on it. Authorities on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Fleck on charges of theft of property by deception and defrauding secured creditors.

Fleck allegedly sold the John Deere swather and header in April, falsely telling the buyer "that the equipment was free of liens," Morton County Deputy Sheriff Dion Bitz said in an affidavit. Fleck then allegedly deposited the man's check a week later.

Fleck is due in court Thursday on seven fraud and theft charges filed last November, and he could enter pleas, court documents show. Fleck allegedly defrauded creditors by depositing into his personal bank account checks worth nearly $50,000 that were payable to lien holders. The checks had forged signatures, authorities said.

Attorney Kent Morrow, who is representing Fleck in that case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. No defense attorney was listed in court documents for the new charges.