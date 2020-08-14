Five homicides stand out in Mandan police annual report, other categories calm

A quadruple homicide stands out in an otherwise routine annual report filed by the Mandan Police Department for the year 2019.
The four deaths on April 1 put the city’s 2019 homicide total at five, the report shows. The department reported one homicide in 2017 and two in 2018.
Chad Isaak, 46, is charged with four felony counts of murder in connection with the deaths of RJR owner Robert Fakler and employees Adam Fuehrer and William and Lois Cobb. Isaak is scheduled for trial in November.
A 79-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle in a Mandan parking lot last September. Gene Mosbrucker, 74, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death of Shirley Lee, 79, of Mandan.
The homicides were part of a statewide report that totaled 26 homicides last year, the highest number since the start of Uniform Crime data collection in the 1970s. That number passed North Dakota’s previous high of 22 in 2015 and was nine more than in 2018.
Beyond the deaths, the department’s report contained “nothing earth shattering,” said Deputy Chief Lori Flaten.
“There wasn’t anything about the whole year that stuck out to us,” Flaten said.
Offenses for driving under the influence dropped by half, the report showed. The department noted 74 DUI offenses in 2019, down from 154 in 2018. There were 81 fewer tickets issued in 2019 for stop sign and red light violations than in 2018.
The Mandan department along with the Metro Area Narcotics Task Force confiscated more heroin and illegal prescription pills in 2019 but saw a significant drop in marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine seizures. Officers took 979 grams of heroin off the street, up from 735 grams in 2018. More than 3,000 pills were seized, up from 1,232 in 2018.
Nearly 15 pounds of meth – with a street value of more than $1 million – were confiscated in 2019. That’s down from about 21 pounds in 2018. Police grabbed more than eight pounds of marijuana in 2019, down from 227 pounds in 2018. The 316 grams of cocaine confiscated in 2019 is less than one-fourth of what was taken – 1,406 grams – in 2018.
