Five Finger Death Punch, Whiskey Myers, Jelly Roll to perform at North Dakota State Fair

The popular rock band Five Finger Death Punch has been booked for the 2023 North Dakota State Fair.

The band is scheduled to perform on Friday, July 28. The southern rock/country group Whiskey Myers will perform the previous night, Thursday, July 27. Rapper and country singer Jelly Roll will take the stage Saturday, July 22.

They join country music superstar Eric Church as announced grandstand acts for the fair in Minot.

“Five Finger Death Punch is a huge rock band and we are so excited to have them in our grandstand for the first time ever,” Fair General Manager Renae Korslien said in a statement. “When we started discussing Whiskey Myers, my boys got me hooked on the show "Yellowstone," and from the very first season I heard Whiskey Myers on that show. I started seeing more and more talk about them and their great music."

Five Finger Death Punch has 28 Top 10 singles and 14 No. 1 singles. They have seven gold or platinum albums. Whiskey Myers has played more than 3,000 live shows as an independent band that produces its own albums. Jelly Roll has had several hit singles including "Son of a Sinner" and "Dead Man Walking."

The 2023 fair runs July 21-29. More grandstand headliners will be announced later. Tickets will go on sale at a later date. For more information, go to ndstatefair.com.

The fair annually attracts hundreds of thousands of people and pumps tens of millions of dollars into the economy of North Dakota's fourth-largest city.