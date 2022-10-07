First hard freeze expected in North Dakota on Friday as colder fall weather sweeps in

North Dakota could see its first hard freeze of the season on Friday morning as a cold front sweeps south and ends the 2022 growing season.

Daytime high temperatures in the Bismarck region are expected to nosedive, with as much as a 25-degree difference from the beginning of the week.

A hard freeze occurs when the temperature falls below 28 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. That can kill garden and patio plants, and pipes that aren't well-insulated can freeze and burst.

"As a strong cold front moves through, the jet stream will quickly sink out of Canada and well south of the region, allowing polar air to spill southward and eastward," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike LeSeney said.

The cold air is expected to extend into the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states.

Forecast lows early Friday in central and western North Dakota include 27 degrees for Bismarck and New Town; 26 degrees for Williston; 25 degrees for Elgin, Bowman, Minot and Crosby; 24 degrees for Washburn, Dickinson, Linton and Ashley; and 23 degrees for Harvey.

"For those who have become used to summer heat and humidity, the weather late this week will be a blustery reminder that fall is well underway, with winter not far off," LeSeney said.

Portions of Minnesota could even see snow, thought it would be light and unlikely to accumulate, according to AccuWeather.

The timing of the anticipated hard freeze is not unusual -- the median date of the first hard freeze in most of North Dakota over the past three decades is between Oct. 1 and Oct. 10, according to the weather service.